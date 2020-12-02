State Street Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,504,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.97% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $81,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 130.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 93,605 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,758,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,015,000 after acquiring an additional 23,215 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.2% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 32.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of PEB stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 12,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $275,174.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $159,600.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $471,777.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 40,420 shares of company stock valued at $854,603 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.