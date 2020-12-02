State Street Corp Decreases Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.77% of Overstock.com worth $81,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSTK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at $81,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSTK stock opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.58 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In related news, insider David J. Nielsen sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $88,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,102.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

