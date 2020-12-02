State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.67% of Installed Building Products worth $80,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

IBP stock opened at $96.43 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products Inc has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $121.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day moving average of $86.09.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products Inc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $328,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,479.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,621 shares of company stock valued at $35,780,715. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on IBP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.