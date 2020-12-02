State Street Corp Acquires 11,124 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $83,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $219.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.19. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $222.02.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

