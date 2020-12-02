South State CORP. Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

South State CORP. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of South State CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. South State CORP.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,220.08 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,185.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,017.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1,615.68 billion, a PE ratio of 94.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.