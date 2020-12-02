South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 125.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,840 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 103.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 3,325.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at $261,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE:SJI opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $261.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 105.36%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

