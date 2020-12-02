SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

SOC Telemed stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. SOC Telemed has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals in the United States. It offers a telemedicine platform; teleNeurology services; telePsychiatry solutions; and teleICU, a remote monitoring solution. SOC Telemed, Inc was formerly known as Specialists On Call Inc and changed its name to SOC Telemed, Inc in March 2018.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.