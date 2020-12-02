Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) (LON:SMIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) (LON:SMIN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,510 ($19.73) on Monday. Smiths Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,778.50 ($23.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.21, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,441.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,399.60.

In other news, insider George Buckley acquired 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, with a total value of £12,504.12 ($16,336.71). Also, insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 27,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,375 ($17.96), for a total transaction of £376,048.75 ($491,310.10).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

