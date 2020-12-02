Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $227.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.85 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $878.81 million, a PE ratio of -71.45 and a beta of 0.92. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $172,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,497.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,827 shares of company stock valued at $927,623 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Aegis assumed coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

