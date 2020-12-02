Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $77.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Smith Barney Citigroup from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96. The company has a market cap of $141.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.31, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 60,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

