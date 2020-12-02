Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $60,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,701.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $63,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $46,485.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Cal Henderson sold 100 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $3,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $95,970.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $49,005.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $48,675.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $47,415.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $45,240.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of -75.59 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WORK shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,721,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 398.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 48,865 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,989,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

