SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLG. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. ValuEngine raised SL Green Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.15.

NYSE SLG opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. Equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.