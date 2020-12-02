Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in The New York Times by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 197,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in The New York Times by 29.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The New York Times in the second quarter worth $127,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The New York Times by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The New York Times in the third quarter worth $2,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The New York Times in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Shares of NYT opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $426.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

