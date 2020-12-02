Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 34,780 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,780 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 37.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth $56,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

HFC stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

