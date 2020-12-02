Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 20,015 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 20,015 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Argus increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.55.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

