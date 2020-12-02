Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 11,606 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,606 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Momo were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Momo in the 1st quarter worth about $3,130,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Momo by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 22,165 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Momo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 583,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Momo by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 43,864 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Momo by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Momo stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Momo Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.75. Momo had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Momo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Momo in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

