Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCRB. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.07.

Shares of MCRB opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 4.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

