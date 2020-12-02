Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,205 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCF National Bank lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 6,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cfra cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $99,889.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,332.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

