Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 8,600 Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 31.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after purchasing an additional 284,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 219.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 287,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 197,933 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,675,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 26.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,519,000 after buying an additional 95,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 263.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after buying an additional 89,210 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $84.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.35. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $106.14.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOPE. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

