Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 15,700 Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 3,671 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $115,526.37. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,684 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $147,967.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,385.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,847 shares of company stock worth $1,118,403 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.02 and a beta of 1.08. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.51 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High-Tech Manufacturing, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and Components.

