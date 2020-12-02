Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 5,210 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 56.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OC. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.05.

In related news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.56.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

