Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 146,461 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,496,000 after buying an additional 936,838 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $65.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

