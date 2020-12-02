Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,510 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 189.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth $47,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Shares of PNW opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.33.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

