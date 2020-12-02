Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $691,000 in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 121,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 106,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 34,452 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 567,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $8.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.72.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

