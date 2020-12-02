Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,294 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,259 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $7,185,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $266,240.00. Insiders sold a total of 67,048 shares of company stock worth $8,465,234 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $126.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.44. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $144.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.48.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

