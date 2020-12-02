Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TME. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 274.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after buying an additional 996,747 shares during the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TME shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

