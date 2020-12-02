Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $592,000 Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Medifast were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MED. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Medifast by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after purchasing an additional 50,909 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Medifast by 764.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 38,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 34,230 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 104.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 31,280 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Medifast by 305.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 31,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 12.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MED. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.75.

Shares of MED opened at $206.89 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $208.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.67 and its 200-day moving average is $151.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The company had revenue of $271.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $826,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,815,600.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

