Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $581,000 Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in JOYY were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 20.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 4.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 3.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 4.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 3.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $88.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.97. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $108.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

