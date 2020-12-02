Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 4,332.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,415 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSTG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 87.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,631,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,293,000 after buying an additional 2,634,024 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,822,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,848,000 after buying an additional 337,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,977,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,026,000 after buying an additional 177,194 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 338.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 147,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 194.7% during the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 219,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 145,076 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 37,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $1,474,396.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,637 shares in the company, valued at $5,813,397.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $124,474.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,107.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,948. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.57.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

