Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,342 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBNY. Raymond James increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $115.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

