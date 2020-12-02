Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

NYSE:NNN opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.62.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,635,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

