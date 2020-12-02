Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,850,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,633 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 51.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,271,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,494,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,911 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in ONEOK by 81.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $35,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America cut shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.26.

OKE stock opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

