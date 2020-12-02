Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 120.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 184.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 409.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 106.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $24.14.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $36,199.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,882 shares of company stock valued at $299,763 over the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.