Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 18,300.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $593.60 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $531.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.90.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.62 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.63.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.72, for a total value of $727,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.86, for a total value of $10,964,915.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,296 shares of company stock valued at $89,525,954 over the last three months. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.