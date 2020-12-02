Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys Shares of 215,800 OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 215,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 26.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 90.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.30 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OPK shares. BidaskClub cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. OPKO Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,759,264.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

