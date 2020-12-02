Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 52,001 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 4,329.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,001 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.09% of Codexis worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,701,000 after acquiring an additional 274,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Codexis by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,532,000 after buying an additional 92,374 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Codexis by 41.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,412,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after buying an additional 412,131 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Codexis by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

CDXS stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $19.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -54.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDXS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $116,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,129 shares in the company, valued at $713,986.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

