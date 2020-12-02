Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 4,331.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,119 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,569.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.96.

In other news, insider George Cardoza sold 52,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $2,391,725.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,152,787.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 10,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $376,691.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,283.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 850,828 shares of company stock valued at $34,056,727 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

