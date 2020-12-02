Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires Shares of 12,400 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.30.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $53,705.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,256.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WGO opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $72.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.89 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

