Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires New Shares in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 87.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 14.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 71.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $101.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.69. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $117.77.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. Research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Addus HomeCare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $109,329.11. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,585,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,857.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,513 shares of company stock worth $1,737,910 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

