Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 5,173 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,791 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,433,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959,290 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $179,589,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 225.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $130,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,790 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9,165.5% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $87,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $39,494,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

