Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 2,484 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

EWBC stock opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

