SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 4,632 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 4,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $412,572.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $87.95 on Wednesday. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -139.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.04.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of SiTime by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 79,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 28,889 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 253,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after buying an additional 165,620 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.