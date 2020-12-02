SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 4,632 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 4,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $412,572.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $87.95 on Wednesday. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -139.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.04.
SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of SiTime by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 79,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 28,889 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 253,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after buying an additional 165,620 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SiTime
SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.
