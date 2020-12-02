Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price.

WAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siltronic AG (WAF.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.00 ($117.65).

Shares of FRA:WAF opened at €123.95 ($145.82) on Monday. Siltronic AG has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($180.24). The company has a 50 day moving average of €90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €85.01.

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

