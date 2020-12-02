Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price.

WAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siltronic AG (WAF.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.00 ($117.65).

Shares of FRA:WAF opened at €123.95 ($145.82) on Monday. Siltronic AG has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($180.24). The company has a 50 day moving average of €90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €85.01.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

