Signet Jewelers (SIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by $0.94. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

SIG stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.67.

SIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.00.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.