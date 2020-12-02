Short Interest in Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Drops By 91.7%

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SPMYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPMYY opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. Spirent Communications has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

