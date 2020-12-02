Short Interest in Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Grows By 400.0%

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2020 // Comments off

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSNLF opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. Samsung Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $1,400.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,450.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $867.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Samsung Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.