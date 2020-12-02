Short Interest in Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Grows By 400.0%

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSNLF opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. Samsung Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $1,400.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,450.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $867.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Samsung Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

