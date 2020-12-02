Short Interest in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Grows By 215.2%

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, an increase of 215.2% from the October 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 70.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 36,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AIQ opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $26.26.

