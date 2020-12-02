Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for TR Property Investment Trust plc (TRY.L) (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc (TRY.L) (LON:TRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.
TRY opened at GBX 395 ($5.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 8.56. TR Property Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 197 ($2.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 497.83 ($6.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 11.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 373.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 354.50.
TR Property Investment Trust plc (TRY.L) Company Profile
