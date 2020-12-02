Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for TR Property Investment Trust plc (TRY.L) (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc (TRY.L) (LON:TRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

TRY opened at GBX 395 ($5.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 8.56. TR Property Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 197 ($2.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 497.83 ($6.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 11.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 373.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 354.50.

TR Property Investment Trust plc (TRY.L) Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing in the shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses internationally. The Company also invests in investment property located in the United Kingdom only.

