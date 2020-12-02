Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for STV Group plc (STVG.L) (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc (STVG.L) (LON:STVG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Shares of STVG stock opened at GBX 275 ($3.59) on Monday. STV Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 455 ($5.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $120.23 million and a P/E ratio of 21.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 272.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 245.98.

STV Group plc (STVG.L) Company Profile

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Production, and Other segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs. The company delivers its content on air through STV channels; through Website, stv.tv; and online video on demand through STV Player.

