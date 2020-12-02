Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for STV Group plc (STVG.L) (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc (STVG.L) (LON:STVG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.
Shares of STVG stock opened at GBX 275 ($3.59) on Monday. STV Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 455 ($5.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $120.23 million and a P/E ratio of 21.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 272.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 245.98.
STV Group plc (STVG.L) Company Profile
