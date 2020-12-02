Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) (LON:KEYS)

Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) (LON:KEYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Shares of Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) stock opened at GBX 490 ($6.40) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Keystone Law Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 347 ($4.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 468.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 473.67. The company has a market cap of $153.24 million and a PE ratio of 40.83.

Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) (LON:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, insider Robin George Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.21), for a total transaction of £522,500 ($682,649.59).

About Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L)

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

